Molly-Mae Hague looks unrecognisable in hilarious throwback photo

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a hilarious throwback photo of herself.

The Love Island star looked unrecognisable in the snap, which was taken when she was just thirteen.

The 21-year-old revealed she had a brunette bob at the time, after being inspired by The Saturdays’ star Frankie Bridge.

Sharing the photo to her Instagram Stories, the reality star wrote: “While we are down memory lane 😂😂😂😂 I just stumbled across this😂.”

“How crazy that this was my hair !!!!!!”

In recent months, Molly has had her lip, jaw and cheek filler removed on her “journey to becoming more natural”.

Her most recent procedure saw the star get her composite bonding removed, showing off her natural teeth.

Molly-Mae warned her fans “not to make the same mistakes” as her, as she shared her regret about getting cosmetic work done at such a young age.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said: “I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now to sort of reverse all the mistakes I made with fillers and getting things done I didn’t need to get done and didn’t really think through at the time.”