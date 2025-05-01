Molly-Mae Hague ‘lands seven-figure beauty deal’ ahead of part two of series airing

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly “landed a huge seven-figure beauty deal” ahead of part two of her series Behind It All airing on May 9th.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old has signed a huge contract with Beautyworks, who she has been working with for years.

The deal comes just days before the second half of her documentary is set to air on Amazon.

A source told the publication: “Molly’s signed a huge new contract with Beautyworks and will be launching things throughout 2025.”

“They were one of her first brand partnerships so it’s really sentimental for her. She loves the owners, Penny and Martin, and they’re good friends of Molly’s now.”

Earlier this week, the influencer promoted her new hair collection with Beautyworks on Instagram, writing: “I can’t believe I now have THREE hair shades of my own[crying emoji] Shop the Molly-Mae Blonde Collection online now.”

The huge brand deal comes shortly after Molly-Mae has admitted she fears her relationship with Tommy Fury could be “destroyed” as she confirms reunion in new series trailer.

The couple’s reunion is shown for the first time in a new teaser for the 25-year-old influencer’s Prime Video series Behind It All.

The couple called off their engagement last August after five years together, but quietly got back together earlier this year.

At the start of the trailer, Molly reflects on her fears for her relationship, as she asks herself: “Things are looking like they are heading in a good direction but by tomorrow could it all be destroyed again?”

“Have you genuinely addressed the problems?” Molly’s sister Zoe asks, as she looks worried for her.

Viewers will finally see Molly and Tommy’s reconciliation unfold when the last three episodes of Behind It All, debuts on May 9.

During an influencer trip to Switzerland, Molly is shown on FaceTime to Tommy, as he tells her: “I want to see that face for eternity.”

After a video went viral showing the pair kissing on New Year’s Eve, fans discovered they were on the way to reconciling.

In response to the leaked video, Molly can be seen with her head in her hands as she shouts: “No, my god, what.”

“Were you with Tommy on New Year’s Eve?” asks Fran Britton, Molly’s manager.