Molly-Mae Hague jets to Ireland for ‘mini break’ with influencer pal

Molly-Mae Hague has jetted to Northern Ireland for a “mini break” with her influencer pal Stephanie Lam.

The pair touched down in Belfast on Thursday, and have shared snippets from their trip so far on Instagram.

The former Love Island star shared a selfie with her fashion blogger friend on her Instagram Story, and told fans she surprised Stephanie with the trip for her birthday.

She captioned the post: “Mini mini break 🖤 This was my present to Steph for her bday! Gonna be so cute.”

Molly also posted an aerial shot of Belfast, and a snap of their meal at popular Asian eatery Dumpling Library.

Stephanie, who appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island, also shared snaps from their trip online.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of them in a lift, and showed Molly vlogging their trip for her popular YouTube channel.

Stephanie told her followers she was going back to her “dancing roots”, as the pair later attended the 2022 World Irish Dancing Championships.