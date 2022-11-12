Molly-Mae Hague jets off on ‘last flight’ ahead of the arrival of her first child

Molly-Mae Hague has jetted off on her “last flight” ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The influencer is expecting a baby girl with her beau Tommy Fury.

The couple landed in Dubai on Friday night for their last trip as just the two of them.

Taking to her Instagram story, Molly-Mae wrote: “Upgraded as a treat considering this is the last flight I will take before I become a mum 🤍👼🏼…”

“Not quite sure how to act in this part of the plane though 🤣,” she joked.

The Love Island star later showed off her growing baby bump and revealed that she was “running on about 5 hours sleep in 2 days” but added that she is going to “press on”.

Molly-Mae recently dropped a hint about her daughter’s name.

The mum-to-be previously teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

Fans were convinced they’d worked out their daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

The influencer has used the cloud emoji in the caption of a host of her Instagram posts lately, leading fans to believe her daughter’s name will be Cloud, Dream, or something related to the emoji.

However, Molly-Mae has since dispelled these rumours.

Taking to TikTok last month, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird”.

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji.”

Molly-Mae added that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.

