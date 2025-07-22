Molly-Mae Hague issues warning to followers as she becomes latest celebrity to fall victim to AI scam

Molly-Mae Hague has issued a warning to her followers after she became the latest celebrity to fall victim to an AI scam.

The former Love Island star, who has over 8.5 million followers on Instagram, issued a warning to her fans after an AI video of her endorsing a perfume went viral.

The TikTok video shows footage of Molly-Mae, which has been altered by technology to manipulate her into claiming to like the Arabiyat Prestige Nyla perfume.

Molly Mae’s voice has been deepfaked and superimposed over the original video.

According to reports, the brand leveraged Molly Mae’s popularity and selling power to persuade young female followers to buy the product.

In her most recent YouTube vlog, Molly Mae said: “When I was in London these girls came up to me and told me they had bought my favourite perfume.”

“I asked them which one and she said ‘oh the Nyla one from TikTok.'” to which Molly Mae explained “I was gobsmacked and didn’t have the heart to tell her that it’s AI.”

“There’s this clip going round on TikTok, which they do with loads of celebrities, where it’s me, saying ‘oh I love this perfume’ in my voice, but it’s AI.”

“How scary. And then people are actually buying it thinking I like but I have never even smelt it,” she explained.

In the TikTok video, which has been circulating online for some months, the social media personality shares her favourite scent.

She says her “favourite one is the Arabiyat Prestige Nyla” in the AI-dubbed version of the clip, which was taken from a real vlog of hers.

Molly Mae exclaimed, “I can’t believe I didn’t discover this sooner,” and called the £31.99 scent “unbelievable.”

In the original footage, which was part of a YouTube video she uploaded four years ago, Molly-Mae advertises the £275 perfume Vanitas Profumum Roma.

The viral AI video then urges viewers to buy the perfume by clicking on a link that directs them to a checkout page.

Additionally, the same perfume business released a similar video in which 37-year-old artist Rihanna declared that the same scent was her favourite.

Numerous social media users have responded to the videos by saying they purchased the item but never received it in the mail.

However, a lot of other people have pointed out the video’s use of AI, writing: “This video is AI, nobody buy it!.”

Another wrote: “I ordered this and they took money out of my bank they said it takes 6 days to get it it. It has been almost two weeks and I haven’t got it.”