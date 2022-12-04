Molly-Mae Hague hosts lavish baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child

Molly-Mae Hague has hosted a lavish baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child.

In September, the influencer announced she was expecting her first child, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and later revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, the 23-year-old shared a snap of her getting glam for the special occasion.

She wrote: “Getting ready for a very special day.”

In a follow-up story, Molly-Mae shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the lavish set-up for the party.

The influencer’s best friend and Love Island co-star Maura Higgins shared another behind-the-scenes photo, this time of a board which read: “Welcome to a celebration of Baby Fury. 4th December 2022.”

The Longford native captioned the snap: “Celebrating you @mollymae.”

In a YouTube video posted in October, the mum-to-be told her followers that her baby shower was set to take place at Peter Street Kitchen in Manchester.

Speaking to the camera while walking down the street, she said: “We’re going into the Peter Street Kitchen now, the venue for my baby shower.”

“I’ve not really done like a proper conversation about it, but this should be a fun meeting…”

Filming a part of their meeting, Molly can be heard saying: “I was thinking of getting those cookies in like the little plastic bags. Or we could get disposable cameras and I can get them all developed.”

The 23-year-old also said she didn’t want to assign seats at the bash, as she would prefer for people to sit wherever they want.

After the meeting, Molly returned to her car and told her followers: “I originally planned to have something really small, like 10-15 people of family and friends. Really close knit circle.”

“But then I realised I’ve never had a party before because I don’t drink and I’m not a party girl, so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to have a bit of a celebration.”

“Because baby showers don’t really revolve around drinking and it’s not really a party thing, so it just kind of felt like the right time to have something special.”

“So we’re organising, not so much an extravaganza, but definitely the biggest thing I’ve organised in terms of with family and friends,” Molly-Mae continued.

Molly and Tommy are expecting a baby girl, and she recently teased that people will either “love or hate” their baby’s “unique” name.

She said: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name,” Molly-Mae said.

“I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”