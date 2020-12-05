The Love Island star has defended herself on social media

Molly-Mae Hague hits back after Twitter user questioned how much she earns

Molly-Mae Hague has hit back, after a Twitter user questioned how much she earns as an influencer.

The 21-year-old can earn thousands for promoting a product or brand on Instagram, but Molly doesn’t believe that’s anyones business.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user tweeted: “Imagine you get 40k for two insta posts like molly mae and your life is sorted, you can pay off your debts, you can get a mortgage, you can buy a new car, you can go on holiday.”

“For standing in front of a ring light. Like just to put it into perspective an SEN [Special Educational Needs] teaching assistant can work full time for a year and won’t earn that much :).” [sic]

Imagine you get 40k for two insta posts like molly mae and your life is sorted, you can pay off your debts, you can get a mortgage, you can buy a new car, you can go on holiday. For standing in front of a ring light — lily (@lilydamh) December 3, 2020

Molly then fired back by tweeting: “I really don’t get why people feel the need to comment about what I earn and how I earn it?”

“I would NEVER about someone else…. but just because I’m in the public eye it’s ok? Don’t get it sorry.”

The Love Island star later deleted the tweet from her timeline.

Since she shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, Molly has raked in the cash after securing numerous brand deals.

Just weeks after she left the villa last year, the blonde beauty signed a £500k deal with Pretty Little Thing.

One year later, Molly signed another six-figure deal with the fashion brand in August 2020.

On top of that, Molly has major brand deals with Beauty Works and EGO Shoes, and she’s also launched her own tanning brand called Filter by Molly-Mae.