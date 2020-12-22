Molly-Mae Hague gushes about wanting to spend ‘forever’ with Tommy Fury – after sparking engagement rumours

Molly-Mae Hague has gushed about wanting to spend “forever” with Tommy Fury, after sparking engagement rumours.

After the boxer referred to Molly as his “wife” in a recent Instagram post, fans were convinced Tommy popped the question while on their trip to Dubai.

The Love Island stars, who are currently holidaying in the Maldives, shared more loved-up snaps on Instagram today, with Molly’s caption further fuelling the speculation.

The 21-year-old wrote: “Wanna do life with you forever ❤️”.

One fan commented: “I genuinely thought this was an engagement photo at first… 👀”.

A second wrote: “Why did I think this was an engagement pic?”, while a third penned: “Not me thinking that was an engagement ring.”

The couple met during their 2019 stint on the popular dating show, and have been living together since September last year.

Earlier this week, the couple faced backlash after jetting off on two sun holidays, despite the tightening of restrictions in the UK as coronavirus case numbers surge.

Following the criticism, Molly took to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Please understand that Tommy and I left the UK from Cheshire which was in Tier 2 at the time. We didn’t break any rules coming away.

“If we knew these rules were going to be put in place then obviously we would have never left the UK…

“The minute we arrive home we will be following government guidelines.”

During their appearance on Love Island: What Happened Next in October, Molly opened up about the couple’s plans to wed and start a family.

She said: “We are so excited for what the future holds I cannot even explain to you we talk about it every single day.”

“I mean I am literally just waiting for the ring now. No I am joking not just yet…”

“Not just yet, soon, whenever, whenever you want? Now? No, I am joking.”