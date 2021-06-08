Molly-Mae Hague got lip filler dissolved after realising she looked like ‘someone on Botched’

The Love Island star is now embracing a more natural look

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she got her lip filler dissolved after realising she looked like “someone on Botched”.

The reality star has had a lot of cosmetic work reversed in recent months – including her jaw and cheek filler, and composite bonding on her teeth.

During a candid new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 22-year-old recalled the moment she realised she had gone too far with fillers.

Molly said: I was doing a club appearance and I took a selfie. I remember staring at it and thinking, ‘I don’t know what I’ve done to my face’.

“I went from looking like a teenager to someone on [extreme plastic surgery show] Botched. I’ve never thought of myself as insecure, but I must have been to do that.”

The Love Island star explained: “We need to stop normalising filler, with things like ‘Kylie Jenner [surgery] packages’.

“I was 17 when I first got my lips done and it scares me to think that if I have a daughter in 10 years’ time, what it might be like for her.”

“I sometimes forget how young my followers are too. I’m often surprised by the fact some of the girls in my DMs even have a phone.”