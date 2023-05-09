Molly-Mae Hague fuels speculation she’s secretly engaged to Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has fuelled speculation she’s secretly engaged to Tommy Fury.

The couple recently sparked rumours the boxer had finally popped the question, after returning from their first family holiday to Dubai with their baby girl Bambi.

In photos published by The Sun, Molly noticeably shielded her left hand as they were papped at the airport, covering her ring finger with her sleeve.

On Monday, Molly and Tommy were papped leaving a hotel in Manchester, where they were celebrating his 24th birthday.

In the photos, Molly purposely hid her left hand inside her raincoat, leading fans to believe she may be hiding an engagement ring.

The couple have been plagued by engagement rumours since they first met on the fifth series of Love Island.

The pair finished in second place on the show, behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

While fans were eagerly anticipating an engagement announcement last year, the reality stars shocked fans in September when Molly revealed she was pregnant.

The couple have since welcomed a daughter named Bambi, who was born on January 23.

While it’s unclear if Molly and Tommy are actually engaged, sources close to the pair recently claimed they are keen to make their wedding a magical occasion.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Molly wants to book a castle somewhere in the UK, where they’d have a banquet from a Michelin-star chef, performances from famous musicians and a spectacular fireworks display.”

“They also want it to be about their fairy-tale love story with Bambi playing a big part of the ceremony.”

“They’re huge fans of Disney, so Molly will be wearing a princess gown and arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. She wants the full Cinderella experience.”