Molly-Mae Hague fights back tears after waking up in ‘unbearable pain’

Molly-Mae Hague was close to tears in her latest YouTube video, after waking up in “unbearable pain”.

The Love Island star uploaded a vlog to her channel earlier this week called ‘Spend My Period Week With Me’, where she expressed her concerns that her endometriosis surgery did not work.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with the painful condition last year after months of suffering “excruciating” periods, and underwent surgery to try relieve the pain .

In her latest YouTube video, the influencer admitted she was stressed that her period was late because “it never is”, so she took a pregnancy test, which was negative.

Later in the vlog, Molly-Mae said: “So guys, the period came. I literally feel… just like so rubbish. I just know that my operation hasn’t worked and it’s just sad.”

“When I come on my period, that is the day for me, it’s not really any other day that I suffer too badly. It’s just I come on. The pain is unbearable.”

“Don’t get me wrong, the pain is better than is used to be since I’ve had the operation,” she continued. “It’s one of those days where I have to somehow make it through the day while being in so much pain.”

“I’m in meetings where I can’t show that I just want to curl up in a ball and cry. That’s how bad the pain is.”

