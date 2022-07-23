Molly-Mae Hague defends Love Island’s Tasha amid backlash: ‘I know exactly how that feels’

Molly-Mae Hague has defended Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, amid the backlash she’s received from the public and inside the villa.

The 2019 contestant said she too was “accused of being fake” during her stint on the hit dating show, as she sympathised with the dancer.

During Molly-Mae’s time on Love Island, fans and some fellow Islanders questioned her true feelings for her boxer beau Tommy Fury.

However, the couple are still loved-up three years later, and recently bought a £3.5 million mansion together.

Tasha is now in a similar situation to Molly-Mae, as she’s been accused of faking her feelings for Andrew Le Page – despite asking him to be her boyfriend.

During this year’s Casa Amor, the new girls arrived in the villa and immediately told Andrew that Tasha wasn’t as into him as he was into her.

The estate agent decided to re-couple with bombshell Coco Lodge, while Tasha followed suit and brought new boy Billy Brown back to the main villa.

However, Andrew and Tasha quickly rekindled their romance after they realised they were annoyed seeing each other with different people.

Most recently however, Luca Bish and Dami Hope have been on the dancer’s case about her “in-genuine” feelings.

During a challenge, Luca accused Tasha of “riding Andrew’s coattails” to the Love Island final, and Dami rowed in by saying she walked over him.

Despite all of this, Tasha has kept her head up and continues to be loved-up with Andrew.

During a new vlog uploaded to her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae said, “I know obviously it took [Tasha] a while to make things official with Andrew and settle down and stuff but I don’t know, I just don’t feel like… I don’t really think she’s been very problematic or done anything majorly wrong.”

The influencer then said that she knows “exactly how it feels” to be on the receiving end of backlash from fans of the show and people in the villa.

Molly confessed she feels “sorry for her”, and said people shouldn’t be so quick to judge Tasha.

“Obviously we don’t know, I guess we’ll see, when her and Andrew come out but you can’t accuse someone of being fake like,” she continued.

“I was basically Tasha…everyone accusing me of being fake, everyone saying I was with Tommy to get to the final, and here we are three years on so maybe Tasha will prove you all wrong – or prove the boys in the villa wrong.”

“People are just so savage and I know exactly how that feels…,” Molly added.

“Everyone in the villa saying ‘Tasha’s fake, Tasha’s fake,’ like, that was literally me, guys.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.