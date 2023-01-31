Molly-Mae Hague confirms her newborn daughter’s unusual name

Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed her newborn daughter’s unusual name.

The Love Island star welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury on January 23.

On Tuesday evening, the new mum revealed her baby girl is named Bambi.

Molly-Mae previously teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

In a YouTube video shared back in October, the 23-year-old said: “I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too. It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

The influencer added: “I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”