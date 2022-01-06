Molly-Mae Hague comes under fire over ‘tone deaf’ comments about her success

Molly-Mae Hague has come under fire over some comments she made about her success on a recent podcast.

The 22-year-old has become a millionaire since she shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, thanks to her lucrative brand deals, and her role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast last month, the influencer said: “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’

“But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do,” Molly continued.

“So I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I do think if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

“It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any lengths. I’ve worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now,” she added.

While the podcast was released last month, a clip of Molly’s interview resurfaced online this week – sparking serious backlash.

Reacting to her comments, one Twitter user wrote: “I like Molly Mae but if you’ve never been in poverty you’ll never know how hard getting out of poverty is, it’s an endless cycle.”

“Yes life is what you make of it but it also helps when you don’t need to stress about what you or your family are having for dinner.”

Ngl I like molly mae but if you’ve never been in poverty you’ll never know how hard getting out of poverty is, it’s an endless cycle. Yes life is what you make of it but it also helps when you don’t need to stress about what you or your family are having for dinner https://t.co/DpJS1B0OWU — leah elizabeth (@leahxelizabeth_) January 6, 2022

Another tweeted: “I used to rate Molly Mae but she’s so tone deaf it’s disgusting. She grew up with two police officer parents lol.”

“Try telling this to someone who’s disabled or who’s parents chose drugs over them or didn’t get to even eat a meal everyday unless they were at school.”

A third Twitter user wrote: “I respect Molly Mae for making the most of her opportunity & grabbing it with both hands, but I DESPAIR at the quote about everyone having the same time in a day as Beyoncé.The reality is that social inequality means there’ll never be an even playing field.”

The 22-year-old, whose name is currently trending on Twitter, is yet to respond to the backlash.

I used to rate Molly Mae but she’s so tone deaf it’s disgusting. She grew up with two police officer parents lol. Try telling this to someone who’s disabled or who’s parents chose drugs over them or didn’t get to even eat a meal everyday unless they were at school https://t.co/c3sbS3g7Uk — Mr Grubworks (@Nath_S__) January 6, 2022

I respect Molly Mae for making the most of her opportunity & grabbing it with both hands, but I DESPAIR at the quote about everyone having the same time in a day as Beyoncé.The reality is that social inequality means there’ll never be an even playing field pic.twitter.com/U8hN2wJSAw — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) January 6, 2022

Does molly mae really think she became creative director for PLT, because she was creative? pic.twitter.com/Ao3MrDTm4T — Guy fawkes stan account (@zayy771) January 6, 2022

I dare Molly Mae to tell some of the UK’s lowest paid workers that they’re less hard working that someone who takes Instagram photos for a living. Hustle culture and the effects of pretty privilege are exhausting. https://t.co/C2BCkC1Zg5 — Miriam Mirwitch (@miriammirwitch) January 6, 2022

Being approached to go on Love Island, not even have to apply, is an ENORMOUS leg up Molly Mae 🤯🤦‍♀️you didn’t work that hard for that love https://t.co/AyCAPFxLIV — Rachael (@rachaeeeeelllll) January 6, 2022

As someone who’s both worked jobs in retail and offices as well as doing Instagram sponsored post bits I cannot listen to Molly Mae claim that she’s worked her arse off because one thing feels like working hard at a job and the other quite simply does not — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 6, 2022