Molly-Mae Hague breaks social media silence amid speculation she’s secretly given birth

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her social media silence amid speculation she’s secretly given birth.

The Love Island star, who is expecting her first child with Tommy Fury, has been unusually quiet on Instagram in recent days.

However, the 23-year-old returned to the app on Sunday to congratulate Kate Ferdinand on her pregnancy news.

The former TOWIE star is expecting her second child with her footballer husband Rio Ferdinand.

The 31-year-old debuted her baby bump in a black-and-white video, and captioned the post: “We’ve been praying for you … 🤍🥹✨”

Molly-Mae commented on the video: “Congratulations Kate 🥺🤍✨”

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy back in September, by debuting her baby bump in a sweet video shared to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

The influencer later confirmed she is expecting a baby girl.