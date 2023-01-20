Molly-Mae Hague breaks her silence on social media amid speculation she’s secretly given birth

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on social media, amid speculation she’s secretly given birth.

Fans were convinced the influencer had welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, after noticing she hadn’t posted on her Instagram feed in nearly a week.

However, the mum-to-be has since revealed she’s still pregnant in a new post sharing on Friday afternoon.

Showing off her baby bump in a white robe, Molly-Mae wrote on Instagram: “I really couldn’t have asked my body to provide a better home for the first 9 months of our little girls life… so blessed to say my pregnancy has been a complete and utter dream🤍👼🏼.”

While the 23-year-old is still pregnant, she’s due to give birth to their baby girl any day now.

The Love Island 2019 star announced her pregnancy on Instagram last September.

The 23-year-old shared a sweet video of the speech she made to Tommy during the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”