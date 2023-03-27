Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears in emotional new video: ‘I don’t feel like myself’

Molly-Mae Hague broke down in tears in her latest YouTube video, as she opened up about the past two months of her life.

The 23-year-old welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in January, a baby girl named Bambi.

In her new video, the Love Island star admitted that while becoming a mum is “the best thing” that’s ever happened to her, it has also been “the hardest”.

The 11-minute video, titled ‘The truth’, has been viewed over 362k times since it went live on Sunday night.

In it, Molly-Mae said through tears: “I feel like there’s just so much to say and so much to talk about that I literally don’t know where to start.”

“I don’t feel like I’m being myself, and I don’t know why I’m getting upset but I feel like I’m questioning everything I’m saying and what are people going to think if I say that.”

“Nothing I say is making sense. My brain is jumbled and I don’t feel like myself.”

The new mum continued: “It’s not that I need more time to come back because I do feel ready to come back and want more than anything to come back to YouTube.”

“I want it more than anything but maybe I’ve left it too long and I have so much to say that I feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin.”

She then admitted: “I would say that becoming a mum is the best thing that has ever happened to me, but it’s also the hardest thing that has ever happened to me. I have found it really, really hard.”

“The whole past two months have just been overwhelming. I’ve been so overwhelmed every single day.”

Molly-Mae admitted she has been left “traumatised” after falling “really, really unwell” the week after Bambi was born.

She said: “I didn’t sleep at all for five whole days and five whole nights. I was completely running on adrenaline… I physically couldn’t eat.”

The influencer also revealed she suffered with “severe constipation” for two weeks after Bambi was born, and she described the pain as being worse than the labour.

“I was actually in the shower at one point, with [my sister] Zoe stood outside it, and I was so constipated that I was screaming at her to call an ambulance.”

“I was just really, really not in a good way. I also had a severe urine infection, I was just an absolute mess. I was not prepared for that at all,” Molly-Mae added.

Fans rushed to the comment section to praise the reality star for opening up so candidly about her struggles online.

One wrote: “This is so refreshing to watch. Although I’m sure EXTREMELY hard to put such vulnerability online, hearing someone say things that I’ve personally felt and is so raw & real is so reassuring.”

“Bambi is so lucky to have such a wonderful, inspiring mummy. I’ve got two little boys and both situations were completely different post-partum but it’s so nice to finally see some normality online. Thank you 💖”

Another wrote: “This is why I love Molly. She’s so real with us all. I hope she knows it’s completely okay to take a break from interacting with us to focus on herself <3”

A third penned: “this is the REALEST VIDEO you could possibly have posted 🥺🥺💞💞 thank you so so so much for talking about how hard the first few weeks have been, because truly so few people share that!! your realness and authenticity honestly astound me, you’re by far the most emotionally authentic and caring content creator out there in my eyes ❤”

Someone else commented: “This felt sooo real and authentic. Not that you do it purposely, but sometimes your life looks perfect. This made me feel like we know the real you better.”