Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she shares candid struggle with motherhood: ‘I’m so embarrassed’

Molly-Mae Hague broke down in tears in her latest YouTube video, while responding to recent comments claiming she’s “out of touch with reality”.

Earlier this month, the influencer faced criticism when she said in a vlog that she had “not done one fun thing” all summer, despite recent trips to Dubai and Disneyland Paris.

In her newest vlog, titled ‘a few realistic days with me’, the mum-of-one was overcome with emotion as she tried to explain to fans how difficult her daughter Bambi has been lately.

Filming herself in the car while Bambi sat in the backseat, Molly-Mae appeared overwhelmed as she confessed: “I’m trying so so hard to stay positive and have a really nice day but…

After shaking her head and gesturing towards Bambi, she continued: “I feel like I just need to keep my camera running all day so you guys can actually just see.

Referring to her daughter, Molly-Mae explained, “It’s just like everything single thing is a huge problem, [she] screams, can’t even get like socks and shoes on…

“I don’t care who tells me I am out of touch with reality, or like all this stuff thats going on on TikTok at the minute… I don’t care i’m not going to not talk about it.”

In the next clip, Molly-Mae revealed her sister Zoe had taken Bambi out of the car to give her a few moments to compose herself.

Breaking down in tears, the 26-year-old proceeded to wipe her eyes before putting on a pair of sunglasses.

Before getting out of her car, Molly-Mae waved at the camera and said: “Sorry, I’m so embarrassed.”

Later in the video, Molly-Mae confessed she felt like she had a “meltdown” because she had been trying to hold in her emotions.

The 26-year-old admitted she initially didn’t want to talk about her struggles due to reactions to her recent videos.

“I feel like I don’t want to talk about anything controversial anymore because in my last video I said some things I probably could have worded better, and even with all the motherhood things I am talking about at the minute, it’s just a lot,” she said.

“And then I think because I didn’t want to talk about it, I almost felt a bit suffocated, and the morning wasn’t going well at all and then I felt like I couldn’t tell you guys about it.”

“So we’re debunking that whole thing about me feeling like I shouldn’t talk about what is actually going on in the day just because I am scared about what people will think and what they have to say about it, because I’m not good at lying.

“Everyone around me knows that I can’t hide anything. But I think it’s good to wear your heart on your sleeve,” she added.

Molly’s followers rushed to her defence on YouTube, praising her for being so honest.

One fan commented under her vlog: “Oh Molly your tears broke me, you’re doing a great job! Please don’t listen to people who aren’t in your shoes, it comes from a place a privilege. Parent your child however you want to.

“She’s doing a lot better than most kids her age and it’s credit to you. Give yourself grace, you’re a young first time mum, with a lot of pressure from the public to be perfect. No one is perfect! Please take care of yourself always.”

Another wrote: “Everyone talking on TikTok but I know there are mums watching this feeling the exact same and finding comfort in not being alone! It’s refreshing to show the good and the struggle 🫶🏼.”