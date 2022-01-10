Molly-Mae Hague apologises for ‘upsetting’ people with her ‘tone deaf’ comments

Molly-Mae Hague has apologised for “upsetting” people with comments she made about her success on a recent podcast.

The 22-year-old was branded “tone deaf” last week, after a clip of her interview on The Diary Of A CEO podcast went viral.

The Love Island star was slammed for saying we all have “the same 24 hours in a day”, as many argued she’s had a much more privileged life than others.

I used to rate Molly Mae but she’s so tone deaf it’s disgusting. She grew up with two police officer parents lol. Try telling this to someone who’s disabled or who’s parents chose drugs over them or didn’t get to even eat a meal everyday unless they were at school https://t.co/c3sbS3g7Uk — Mr Grubworks (@Nath_S__) January 6, 2022

The influencer has become a millionaire since she shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, thanks to her lucrative brand deals, and her role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae took a break from social media amid the backlash, but returned today to issue an apology to her fans, writing on her Instagram Story: “I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this…”

“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything I say or do.”

“I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience. Love to you all, always x”

While the podcast was released last month, a clip of Molly’s interview resurfaced online last week – sparking serious backlash.

The Love Island star, who was trending on Twitter for days over the podcast, said: “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’”

“But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do. So I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I do think if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

“It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any lengths. I’ve worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now.”