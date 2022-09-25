Molly-Mae Hague announces she’s expecting her first child with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has announced she’s expecting her first child with Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday, posting a sweet video of Tommy kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

Molly and Tommy, who are both 23, met on Love Island in 2019, and they moved in together shortly afterwards.

Back in May, Tommy admitted he “couldn’t wait” to start a family with his influencer girlfriend.

He told The Sun: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.”

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future…”

“We’re so young but we’ve been living together for three years now – we shared a bed the night we met and then every day after that for months so it’s like we’ve been together six years.”

Last month, the boxer teased his plans to propose to Molly-Mae “very soon”.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Tommy: “When is Molly getting that ring… I think it’s time.”

“It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon,” the reality star replied.