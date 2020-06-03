Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury under fire on social media – after imported puppy dies suddenly

The couple's puppy died just days after he was imported from Russia

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have come under fire on social media, after their new puppy Mr Chai died – just days after he was imported from Russia.

The 21-year-old influencer received the Pomeranian pup as a birthday gift from Tommy last week, but sadly the pooch died just a few days later.

Posting a statement on Instagram this morning, Molly-Mae wrote: “Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this. Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away.”

“Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn’t have take any better care of him,” she continued. “We loved him so much and he brought us so much happiness than we can describe.”

“We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.”

“Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and over come this awful situation.”

“We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy,” she added.

After posting her statement online, fans were quick to criticise the couple for importing a tiny puppy from abroad – as he may have fallen ill during transport.

People also criticised them for bringing the young pup to a public park last week, as they questioned whether Mr Chai had received the correct vaccinations.

So that meathead Tommy Fury shipped Molly Mae’s birthday present Pomeranian from a puppy mill in Russia and now it’s died after 5 days. That’s what you get when you buy a designer dog as an accessory for Instagram likes. — 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@sIaghetti) June 3, 2020

molly mae and tommy fury deserve 0 sympathy for the death of their pup. if they genuinely cared about their dogs welfare they wouldn’t have got a pup imported from a RUSSIAN puppy mil so they could gain a couple thousand likes and use their designer dog as a fashion accessory🥴🥴 — alice (@a1iceharman) June 3, 2020

While it is incredibly sad that Molly Mae’s puppy has died after only 6 days of her having him, what did you expect when you have such a tiny thing imported from Russia. And from the minute she had him she was taking him outside, there was no sign of a vet checkup or jabs. — Adrienne (@adiwildridge) June 3, 2020

Molly Mae imported a puppy over from Russia without visiting it or seeing how it was kept etc. Now she’s shocked because the poor dog has died already — Lauren (@___xLauren) June 3, 2020

i knew it was weird for molly mae & tommy to be taking that puppy to the park so early it couldn’t possibly have had it’s injections — kali (@kalmccabe) June 3, 2020

It’s horrible hearing Molly Mae’s dog has died but this is why you should never buy from puppy farms and breeders especially from abroad? Poor little baby but I hope not only they but everyone learns from this. Risking a dogs health is not worth the “designer” label. — Hannah #BlackLivesMatter (@hxvvxh) June 3, 2020

Tommy Fury importing a Pomeranian from Russian puppy mill for Molly Mae’s birthday and it dying after a WEEK is the finest example of rich Love Island stupidity. Adopt dogs that need you and stop being so disgustingly materialistic — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) June 3, 2020

why is molly mae so surprised that her new puppy that she had imported from russia passed away, and then she was taking it out for walks right away, it’s a young puppy surely you have to get certain jabs? — ell 🦋 (@1975ell) June 3, 2020

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury buy a Russian puppy mill designer dog and a few days after getting it and bringing it out everywhere (before its jabs) to show off to the cameras, it’s dead. IDIOTIC, SELFISH, IMAGE OBSESSED, IGNORANT, EGOCENTRIC, DISGUSTING PEOPLE. #AdoptDontShop — Chloé (@Chlochlo2234) June 3, 2020

I adore molly and tommy but I’m hoping they use their platform to explain why you should not import genetically bred puppies into the U.K from Russia. Cannot explain enough how important it is to do health testing and research on your puppies background! Poor Mr Chai 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/XQUoyUCWrx — Chanel Brown (@chanel_brownX) June 3, 2020

