Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spark engagement rumours after returning from lavish holiday

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked engagement rumours, after returning from their first family holiday to Dubai.

The couple were papped at the airport with their baby daughter Bambi this morning, after landing back in the UK.

In photos published by The Sun, Molly noticeably shielded her left hand from the cameras, covering her ring finger with her sleeve.

Molly and Tommy have been plagued by engagement rumours since they first met on the fifth series of Love Island.

The couple finished in second place on the show, behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

While fans were eagerly anticipating an engagement announcement last year, the reality stars shocked fans in September when Molly revealed she was pregnant.

The couple have since welcomed a daughter named Bambi, who was born on January 23.

While it’s unclear if Molly and Tommy are actually engaged, sources close to the pair recently claimed they are keen to make their wedding a magical occasion.

Last month, a source told The UK Sun: “Molly wants to book a castle somewhere in the UK, where they’d have a banquet from a Michelin-star chef, performances from famous musicians and a spectacular fireworks display.”

“They also want it to be about their fairy-tale love story with Bambi playing a big part of the ceremony.”

“They’re huge fans of Disney, so Molly will be wearing a princess gown and arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. She wants the full Cinderella experience.”