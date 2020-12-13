Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spark engagement rumours

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked engagement rumours.

The couple met during their 2019 stint on Love Island, and have been living together since September last year.

The reality stars are currently holidaying in Dubai, with Tommy’s latest Instagram post leaving fans convinced he popped the question.

Sharing a photo of him and Molly on the beach, the boxer wrote: “Happy wife, happy life.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to point out that Tommy had labelled Molly his “wife”, with many wondering whether the star popped the question.

One user commented: “YOU GOT ENGAGED??🤩🤩”, with a second writing: “Wait did they get engaged …..”

A third penned: “Ooooooh are u married now ❤️”, while another said: “You should get married ❤🥰lovely couple.”

Back in October, the couple opened up about their plans to get married and start a family, but clashed over the number of kids they wanted.

During their appearance on Love Island: What Happened Next, Molly said: “We are so excited for what the future holds I cannot even explain to you we talk about it every single day.”

Tommy then said: “Yeah, I 100 per cent in 10 years time I would definitely like to see myself married with kids. Four kids, five kids, 20 kids or whatever?”

Clearly shocked by Tommy’s suggestion, Molly said, “Five kids?!” and the boxer replied: “Well, yeah, I want an army of kids.”

The 21-year-old then shut down Tommy’s plans to have a big family by saying: “No that’s not happening. We are not doing five kids – two maximum.”

The couple also opened up about the prospect of marriage, and Molly said: “I mean I am literally just waiting for the ring now. No I am joking not just yet…”

“Not just yet, soon, whenever, whenever you want? Now? No, I am joking.”