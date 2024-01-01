Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury ring in the New Year with HUGE comedian

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury rang in the New Year in the Maldives with a major comedian and TV personality.

The pair jetted off to the tropical islands to ring in 2024, after celebrating Christmas at home.

This is the couple’s first Christmas as a family-of-three since they welcomed baby Bambi back in January of 2023.

The 24-year-old has taken to her Instagram stories to share a clip of her beau dancing with David.

Molly-Mae captioned the video: “Maybe the most unexpected duo of 2023 just before it ends,” and proceeded to tag the pair.

David and Tommy can be seen dancing to Whitney Houston’s iconic track, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The couple’s holiday comes after they sparked split rumours in November when the influencer was spotted without her engagement ring on several occasions.

Molly was seen out-and-about without her £600k sparkler, after Tommy raised eyebrows by partying with Chris Brown in Dubai surrounded by a bevvy of women.

At the time, insiders claimed Molly was “mortified” over the videos.