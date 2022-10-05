Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal the sex of their first child

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have revealed the sex of their first child.

The Love Island stars, who met on the dating show back in 2019, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of them popping a ‘Boy or Girl?’ balloon.

The balloon was filled with pink confetti, confirming that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

Molly-Mae, 23, captioned the clip: “OUR LITTLE… 👼🏼☁️🫶🏼”

The influencer announced her pregnancy last month, and uploaded her first “pregnancy vlog” earlier this week.

In the video, the mum-to-be said: [My due date] is just not something I’m going to share. From around my videos you guys are definitely going to work out around the time my baby is due. I feel like sharing dates and stuff, anything can happen.”

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”