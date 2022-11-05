Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury ‘purchase lavish holiday home’

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly purchased a lavish holiday home.

The couple first met on Love Island 2019 and are now expecting their first child together.

Earlier this year, the reality stars bought their “dream home” which is said to be worth £4 million.

Just a few short months after moving into their dream home, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have reportedly purchased a lavish holiday home in Kyrenia in North Cyprus.

The property is worth an approximate £800,000.

The modern mansion boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

There is a stunning infinity pool surrounded by mahogany decking, which looks out onto the Mediterranean Sea.

The open-plan mansion boasts modern decor, with monochrome accessories.

There are his and hers sink in the bathroom which feature chrome taps.

Molly-Mae and Tommy definitely won’t be stuck for storage as the property comes with a walk-in wardrobe.

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in September.

The Love Island star shared a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

