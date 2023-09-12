Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury ‘in talks’ for their own Netflix series

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are reportedly in talks for their own Netflix series.

Fans have been engrossed in the couple’s love story since they first met on Love Island back in 2019.

The reality stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bambi, on January 23, and got engaged six months later.

According to The UK Sun, Netflix bosses are teeing up for a fly-on-the-wall series starring Molly-Mae and Tommy.

A TV insider told the publication: “Tommy’s appearance in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys had bosses at the streaming service wondering whether Tyson’s brother was worth a show in his own right.”

“Then, when the documentary turned out to be so popular, that cemented the idea in their minds.”

It comes on the back of the couple’s appearance in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys – a show about Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury, his wife Paris and their six children.

At Home With The Furys jumped to number one in the UK & Ireland after it premiered, with many fans binge-watching all nine episodes.

According to MailOnline, Netflix sought to convinced Tyson to continue the series following its huge success, but the retired boxer turned down the million-pound deal because he doesn’t want to be labelled a “reality star”. A TV insider claimed the intrusive nature of the show took a toll on the father-of-six, who suffers from various mental health disorders – including bipolar and ADHD. “After retiring Tyson saw the Netflix show has a lucrative opportunity in place of the money he would have earned by taking on a fight,” the source told the publication. “But the filming process was particularly stressful and coupled with the fact he’s now an active boxer again after coming out of retirement, he decided to put a series two on hold for the foreseeable future.” “There is hope within the streaming giant that it could be reprised but for the short term it is not something Tyson is considering,” the source continued.