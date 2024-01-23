Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrate daughter Bambi’s first birthday in the sweetest way

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are celebrating their daughter Bambi’s first birthday.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, welcomed their first child together this day last year.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Molly-Mae shared adorable snaps of their daughter on a blue rocking elephant, and wrote: “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY BAMBI 🤍😭.”

The 24-year-old also shared sweet photos of her room decorated with balloons and presents, including a snap of Tommy helping Bambi open one of her gifts.

The night before their daughter’s first birthday, Molly-Mae confessed she was feeling emotional about the milestone.

Alongside photos of her and Tommy with Bambi, she wrote: “Good night my baby… See you in the morning when you’re ONE.”

“I’m not an emotional person…but wow the way I feel about my little girl turning one tomorrow has really taken me by surprise. Someone pass me the tissues.”

The influencer also shared a photo of the colourful cake she made for Bambi.

The mother-of-one explained that she wanted to carry on her own mum’s tradition of making birthday cakes for her children “no matter how ugly the cakes are”.