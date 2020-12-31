Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury address engagement rumours

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have addressed rumours that they got engaged.

After the boxer referred to Molly as his “wife” in a recent Instagram post, fans were convinced Tommy popped the question while on their trip to Dubai.

The couple headed for the Maldives after their trip to Dubai, with Molly-Mae vlogging the holiday and uploading it to her YouTube channel.

In the video, the 21-year-old told viewers: “Tommy is going to propose to me out here!”

Tommy responded: “Yeah guys, I’ve got the ring in my back pocket. I must go do it now.”

The Love Island star then got down on one knee and pretended to open an imaginary box, with Molly-Mae exclaiming: “Yes! I say I do!”

Tommy then explained: “Listen, whenever you say to me that you want [me to propose]… I’m never going to to it when you’re expecting it, so get that out of your head.”

In the video, Molly-Mae also further addressed the backlash she and Tommy had received for travelling as parts of the UK entered Tier 4 of lockdown guidelines.

“I just had to hop on here and address the fact that last night wasn’t a very good night for me,” she explained.

“I put out something on my social media just to address things about the whole Tier 4 situation and how I found out that I wouldn’t be able to spend Christmas with my family…It kind of backfired on me.

“Tommy and I only came on this holiday when it was allowed in the rules… People have completely misread the situation and think we are breaking rules.”

“Last night was one of those nights where I just wanted my old life back more than anything in the world,” she admitted.

“It’s so sad and I hate when I am made to feel that way. I was in a restaurant looking around and just thinking, all of these people in this room do not have to worry about the things that Tommy and I have to worry about.

“I get that we’ve chosen to be in the public eye, we knew what we were doing going on Love Island, but I feel like as soon as I open my mouth I’m asking for backlash, anything I say…”

