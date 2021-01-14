Molly-Mae Hague admits she’s ‘mortified’ after suffering photo fail

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she’s “mortified” after suffering a photo fail.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories today to explain a since-deleted snap she uploaded, after fans spotted an hilarious blunder.

The 21-year-old explained: “I’m actually highly, highly embarrassed about something I did yesterday.”

“I posted a picture on my Instagram in which I was holding my phone as a little prop, and basically I was holding it upside down.

“By the time I posted it, it was too late. Everyone had seen it, and everyone had pointed it out to me, and I’m actually mortified about it.

“It wasn’t just discreetly upside down, it was fully upside down, like the microphone part was at the top and everything,” she added.

“I don’t want to talk about it, but my sister is no longer my sister because I did send this picture to her first and a few other people, you know who you are, who didn’t point this out to me.

“They’re cancelled,” the reality star joked.