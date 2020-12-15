Molly-Mae Hague admits she’s ‘fallen in love again’ with Tommy Fury – amid engagement rumours

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she’s “fallen in love again” with Tommy Fury, amid rumours they got engaged.

Fans are convinced that the boxer popped the question to his girlfriend during their holiday in Dubai, after he referred to Molly as his “wife” in a recent Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Molly shared a sweet snap holding her rumoured fiancé’s hand, admitting she had the “best time away” with her “best friend”.

The 21-year-old wrote: “Don’t care how cringe this sounds but I feel like we fall in love all over again when we come on holiday together.”

“Best memories and just the best times,” she added.

The Love Island beauty also shared loved-up snaps with Tommy on Monday, where she kissed him for the camera.

The couple met during their 2019 stint on the popular dating show, and have been living together since September last year.

Tommy sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday, after sharing a photo with Molly captioned: “Happy wife, happy life.”

Convinced this meant the 21-year-old got down on one knee, one user commented: “YOU GOT ENGAGED??🤩🤩”, with a second writing: “Wait did they get engaged …..”

A third penned: “Ooooooh are u married now ❤️”, while another said: “You should get married ❤🥰lovely couple.”

During their appearance on Love Island: What Happened Next in October, Molly said: “We are so excited for what the future holds I cannot even explain to you we talk about it every single day.”

“I mean I am literally just waiting for the ring now. No I am joking not just yet…”

“Not just yet, soon, whenever, whenever you want? Now? No, I am joking.”