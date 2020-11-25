Molly-Mae Hague admits she’s been ‘struggling’ with the coronavirus lockdown

The Love Island star described it as a "nightmare"

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she’s been “struggling” with the coronavirus lockdown.

England entered their second national lockdown on November 5, in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus.

The Love Island star got candid about how she was finding the past few weeks in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, where revealed she felt like she was in a “nightmare”.

A follower asked: “How are you holding up mentally this lockdown?” to which Molly replied: “Not so great to be fair.”

“I’ve been a bit all over the place of late and I’m trying to get on top of myself.

“I think everyone has struggled the last few weeks so I know I’m not alone,” she added.

“I just actually can’t get my head around this year… It feels like it’s all been a weird dream? (Nightmare)”.

Molly also addressed her close friend Maura Higgins’ new romance with Chris Taylor, admitting she was “absolutely over the moon” for her.

“Shed a little tear when I saw the pic go out,” she confessed, “She’s my girl and she deserves every bit of happiness.”

“Chris I’m handing her over into your care now,” Molly joked.