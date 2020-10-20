Molly-Mae Hague admits she’s become ‘immune’ to online hate

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted that she’s become “immune” to online hate.

The 21-year-old rose to fame after her stint on the Love Island villa last year, which saw her find love with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

However, the road to fame has not all been smooth sailing for Molly, who has received a lot of online trolling and backlash – admitting she feels “people take offence if I sneeze at the moment”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the blonde beauty revealed she doesn’t think anything can hurt her anymore after receiving so many hateful messages.

Responding to a Q&A where she was asked how she deals with the hate comments, Molly responded: “I receive that many that I’m genuinely emotionless to them now.

“I’m pretty sure nothing can hurt me anymore!” she added, “When you’ve been called the things I’ve been called…you honestly become immune.

“I never used to think I was that strong but after coming out of Love Island I realised I actually was. I’ve never publicly retaliated to hate.”

Molly explained her method of “ranting” in her notes on her phone before deleting them after has been her “saviour this year”.

Molly also revealed she has received messages “so grim” about her recent health issues, that she “just brushes them off”.

Last week, the 21-year-old shared a worrying snap from inside a taxi – where she wrote: “On my way back from hospital. This week hasn’t been easy.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories a few days later, she opened up to her followers about why she was in the hospital – after getting results back from a mole removal.

She wrote: “So about three weeks ago now I was advised that a mole I had on my leg needed removing. I had the procedure done within a few days.”

“Last week, I received my results back and it’s safe to say they were not at all what I was expecting,” she admitted.

“I’ve been trying to process the information I received whilst being super busy with work and it’s not been easy.

“I’m still not able to give my full diagnosis until my further surgery has taken place and I’ve received those results but for now I’m just trying to stay positive.

“I never thought that at 21 something like this would happen to me and it’s very scary but all I know is that I absolutely need to share my story and what I’m going through to raise awareness of this situation.”

“I’ll keep you all updated as much as I can, I’ve already received so many lovely messages from you guys and I appreciate it so much ️”

Concluding the post, Molly wrote: “Your health must come first and I know this is something that some of my followers may have already gone through… I’d love to hear from you guys ️”.