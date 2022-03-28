Molly Mae-Hague admits sex with boyfriend Tommy Fury is ‘excruciating’ amid endometriosis battle

Molly Mae-Hague has admitted sex with boyfriend Tommy Fury is “excruciating” amid her battle with endometriosis.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with the condition in June 2021, after months of suffering painful periods.

The Love Island star, who underwent surgery to help relieve her pain, got candid about her experience with endometriosis in a new YouTube video.

She said: “My two main symptoms have been the excruciating periods and the excruciating sex.”

“I will be honest, I do believe the painful sex symptom is what pushed me into getting my problem fixed, into working out what was wrong with my body because not only was I doing it for me and fixing it for me, which is obviously the main reason, I was also trying to do it for Tommy.”

“In regards to the painful sex, that unfortunately never changed, it is something that is an ongoing issues. I had a blood test and MRI scan because I am going to see a specialist in London in regards to that situation.”

Molly revealed that once she almost called an ambulance due to the “level of pain” she was in.

She recalled: “It got so bad, I would be rolling in bed and I would actually be fearful for my life, thinking for my body to be in this much agonising pain, what is it going through?”

“I genuinely used to be in that much pain that I was fearful I wouldn’t wake up in the morning. It was so so horrendous.”

Gushing about her boyfriend Tommy, who she met on Love Island in 2019, the influencer said: “I couldn’t ask for a better boyfriend in regards to my endo journey.”

“He has been so understanding and so caring,” she added.

Watch Molly’s full video on her endometriosis battle below: