Molly-Mae Hague admits reason why she is still not wearing her engagement ring

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed the status of her relationship with Tommy Fury. The former Love Island finalists – who share their two-year-old daughter Bambi together – shocked fans last August when they announced their split. The couple had been engaged for a year at the time, and were in a relationship for five years. In January, it was revealed that their split was caused by Tommy's struggles with alcohol. Earlier this year, Molly-Mae confirmed that she has since rekindled her romance with the boxer, but that they have not moved back in together yet. Now, amid the release of season two of her Prime Video docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, the mother-of-one has opened up about the status of her relationship. In the first three episodes, which Tommy only appears in via video call, Molly-Mae admitted that their relationship is still "not perfect". "Bambi has always been really good for our relationship, and recently Bambi actually brought us closer together," Molly-Mae gushed, noting that getting back together with Tommy was "the right decision". In another scene, Molly-Mae shared that there are things that continue to "trigger" her about her relationship, and that she suffers from panic attacks.

“It’s just this shadow of the past that will always just – it sounds really deep – but it will come back and haunt us,” she detailed.

“I hear the word alcohol and I’m tense, I’m shaking, I’m really anxious,” she stated further.

In the docuseries, Molly-Mae also addressed whether or not the couple are still engaged. In the months following her rekindling with Tommy, Molly-Mae has yet to be spotted with her engagement ring on.

“I’m not putting my ring back on yet, just because I just don’t feel quite ready. And also, I would like him to make a bit of a gesture,” she teased.

“Not ask me again. That’s a lot, but a nice dinner or something, just to have that moment of, ‘OK, I’ll wear my ring again’,” she explained.

“We’re still figuring it out. We’re back together, yes, but it’s not perfect. It’s a new chapter for me and Tommy,” Molly-Mae concluded.

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All season two are available now on Prime Video, with the final three episodes set to air at a later date.