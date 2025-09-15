Molly-Mae Hague addresses negative response to her NTAs win: ‘It was a tumbleweed moment’

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed the negative response to her win at the NTAs.

The former Love Island star won the Authored Documentary award for her Amazon Prime series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which documented her high-profile split from Tommy Fury.

The 26-year-old beat the likes of Amy Dowden’s Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me documentary, which followed her cancer journey, and the late Rob Burrow’s programme There’s Only One Rob Burrow, which documented his struggle with motor neurone disease.

While Molly-Mae’s documentary was certainly popular with fans, some have questioned whether the series should have won the award over the other nominees in her category.

In her latest YouTube video, the mother-of-one addressed the negative reaction to her win, admitting it was a “tumbleweed moment”.

Molly-Mae said: “I can’t lie, when I was looking out of the crowd, slight tumbleweed moment, it was almost like I was in a cowboy western film, and there was just a big tumbleweed.

“A lot of blank expressions, a lot of just… I don’t think people really knew. I don’t know. I think there’s been obviously a bit of a mixed reaction to my documentary winning the NTA, which, like I’ve said quite a few times now publicly, is completely understandable.”

“And I’m totally understanding of why people may have been a bit confused as to why my documentary won. I don’t have any part to play in what category my documentary is put into or the votes.

“I’ve not come on here to talk about it negatively, like I am so, so, so proud, and I’ve seen so many kind and lovely comments saying that it was deserved. I’m just incredibly proud.

“And like I said, obviously, I wanted to dedicate it to Rob Burrow and his wife and his children because his documentary, I found it so inspiring. And his story with motor neuron disease, I just feel like it was just so emotional. Not only him as well, but the other inspirational people in my category.

“Obviously, we had Freddie Flintoff, there was Amy Dowden. I mean I’m sure you guys can understand why I didn’t expect to win. And I felt just so honoured.”

The 26-year-old dedicated her award to Rob Burrow during her acceptance speech, and later acknowledged that the other people in her category had stories “more powerful” than hers.

Sharing a picture of herself on stage, she wrote: “Last night at the NTAs I shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine. I see that, I believe that and I want to acknowledge it again here.”

“It was only right to dedicate this award to the late Rob Burrow and his family and to the remarkable people in my category … this win belongs to them.”

She added: “I’m so grateful for the recognition but even more grateful to have stood alongside such strength and inspiration. To everyone that voted … I am absolutely blown away. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Vogue Williams was among famous faces who were shocked by her win, and she later took a swipe at the former Love Island star.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Vogue said: “I’m going to plan a break up because then I’m going to win an NTA myself!”

The presenter then added: “Yeah there were quite a few shocked faces in the room because she was up against Rob Burrows, Freddie Flintoff, Amy Dowden, incredible documentaries…

“I think there were a few shocked faces in the audience but she did pay tribute to Rob Burrows in her acceptance speech.”