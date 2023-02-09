Molly-Mae Hague addresses criticism of her daughter Bambi’s name

Molly-Mae Hague has addressed criticism of her daughter Bambi’s name.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together on January 23, and later announced their newborn’s unusual moniker.

In her latest YouTube video, Molly-Mae revealed she was forced to turn off the comments on her baby name announcement post due to “nasty” comments.

The 23-year-old said: “The name reveal was a hard day for me. I switched Instagram comments off on that post. I was brought back down to earth very quickly of how nasty this world can be.”

“Because we’d literally known that our first baby girl was going to be called Bambi, we had gotten so used to the idea that that was going to be her name and to us it wasn’t really that unusual anymore.”

“And I know it’s unusual and unique and not going to be to everyone’s taste, but when we announced it, in my mind it was just beautiful, it’s her, she’s Bambi and that’s a beautiful name, amazing, amazing… And then just two seconds after posting it I was like, ‘oh my God!'”

‘Bambi’ started trending on Twitter after Molly-Mae announced her baby girl’s name, with many fans criticizing the unique moniker.

One tweeted: “Molly mae is the prime example of ‘Remember you are naming an adult human not a baby’ like poor Bambi is gunna have to go to Starbucks or into an interview or apply for a mortgage one day with that name.”

Another wrote: “You’d think with 24 hours in a day Molly Mae would come up with a better name for a human than Bambi.”

Molly-Mae previously said that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

In a YouTube video shared back in October, the influencer said: “I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too. It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

She added: “I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”