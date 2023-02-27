Molly-Mae breaks her silence on Tommy Fury’s win against Jake Paul – after choosing not to watch their clash

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on Tommy Fury’s win against Jake Paul, after choosing not to watch their fight in Saudi Arabia.

The Love Island star and the controversial YouTuber went head-to-head at the 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Tommy, who welcomed his first child with Molly-Mae last month, won via split decision and dedicated his victory to their daughter Bambi.

Tommy Fury has won via split decision. Jake Paul has been silenced for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/kQULcK0wXx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 26, 2023

Taking to Instagram after his win, Molly shared a photo of her victorious boxer beau and wrote: “Never a doubt in my mind.”

The 23-year-old then posted a sweet snap of her, Tommy and Bambi, alongside the caption: “The pressure that was on this boys shoulders… I will never ever know how he dealt with it.”

“Never been more proud of anyone in my life. GET HOME TO US CHAMP.”

The couple have been living apart for the past month while Tommy trained for his much-anticipated fight against Jake Paul.

Molly refused to watch the clash on TV, as she hid in her room while her sister and closest friends, including Maura Higgins, screened it from her living room.

As soon as the result was announced, Zoe and Maura ran into Molly’s room to tell her the happy news.

In a video shared on Instagram, Molly was seen crying in bed as she fed their newborn daughter.

Tommy and Jake’s fight had been a long time coming, as it was cancelled previously on two occasions.

Tommy, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The 23-year-old has now won all nine of his boxing matches.

Meanwhile Jake, who famously played Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, has won six of his seven fights – four by way of knockout.