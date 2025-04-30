Molly-Mae admits relationship with Tommy Fury could be ‘destroyed’ as she confirms reunion in new series trailer

Molly-Mae has admitted she fears her relationship with Tommy Fury could be “destroyed” as she confirms reunion in new series trailer.

The couple’s reunion is shown for the first time in a new teaser for the 25-year-old influencer’s Prime Video series Behind It All.

The couple called off their engagement last August after five years together, but quietly got back together earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

At the start of the trailer, Molly reflects on her fears for her relationship, as she asks herself: “Things are looking like they are heading in a good direction but by tomorrow could it all be destroyed again?”

“Have you genuinely addressed the problems?” Molly’s sister Zoe asks, as she looks worried for her.

Viewers will finally see Molly and Tommy’s reconciliation unfold when the last three episodes of Behind It All, debuts on May 9.

During an influencer trip to Switzerland, Molly is shown on FaceTime to Tommy, as he tells her: “I want to see that face for eternity.”

After a video went viral showing the pair kissing on New Year’s Eve, fans discovered they were on the way to reconciling.

In response to the leaked video, Molly can be seen with her head in her hands as she shouts: “No, my god, what.”

“Were you with Tommy on New Year’s Eve?” asks Fran Britton, Molly’s manager.

The trailer comes shortly after the 25-year-old shared a sweet snap of Tommy and their daughter Bambi.

The post came after the pair were spotted strolling through Center Parcs for a mini break.

According to The Sun, as a park security guard escorted them to their lodge, Tommy was photographed with their two-year-old daughter.

The pair are reportedly staying at the Sherwood Forest Center Parcs in Nottinghamshire, with their daughter Bambi.

Molly shared photographs from their weekend away but only captured her close friend Tayla-Blue and her daughter.

Alongside a photo of the pair and their children, Molly wrote: “Ready for our favourite kind of weekend 🤎”