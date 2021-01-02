Mollie King reveals she’s ENGAGED to boyfriend Stuart Broad

Mollie King has announced her engagement to cricketer Stuart Broad.
The 33-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a photo of her kissing Stuart, while showing off her dazzling diamond ring.
She captioned the post: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year!”
“I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad ❤️.”
Stuart, 34, also shared the same photo, alongside the caption: “The best way to start 2021 @mollieking!”
The couple were first linked in March 2018, but called it quits just a few months later.
In February 2019, The Saturdays singer was spotted with sports star once again, and they confirmed their reunion the following month.
