Mollie King reveals she’s ENGAGED to boyfriend Stuart Broad

The couple were first linked in March 2018

Kendra Becker
Mollie King has announced her engagement to cricketer Stuart Broad.

The 33-year-old shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a photo of her kissing Stuart, while showing off her dazzling diamond ring.

She captioned the post: “A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year!”

“I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad ❤️.”

 

Stuart, 34, also shared the same photo, alongside the caption: “The best way to start 2021 @mollieking!”

The couple were first linked in March 2018, but called it quits just a few months later.

In February 2019, The Saturdays singer was spotted with sports star once again, and they confirmed their reunion the following month.

 

