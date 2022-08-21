Modern Family star Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married!

The couple got engaged in July 2019, and were forced to postpone their wedding on a number of occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress and her Bachelorette star beau finally tied the knot at a California vineyard on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams)

A host of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars were in attendance – including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, and Nolan Gould.

Wells and Sarah began dating in 2017, just before she underwent her second kidney transplant, when her younger brother donated his organ to her.

The couple got engaged two years later after Wells popped the question in a glamorous beach proposal.