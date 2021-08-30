Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares snaps from trips to Cork and Kerry

The actor is filming a movie in Ireland

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has shared snaps from his trips to Cork and Kerry.

The actor touched down in Ireland earlier this month, as he prepares to film a new movie.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Modern Family star shared photos of himself and his husband Justin Mikita visiting some of the countries popular tourist attractions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler)

He captioned the post: “30 hours! Killarney & Cork. Went on a jaunting tour of Killarney park with my new friend Lewis… he’s 15 and a 6th generation “jarvey” – which was our highlight of Ireland so far.”

“If you can get to Killarney – ask for Lewis. ❤️ thanks for looking after us @j.m_reidys, @killarneyjauntingcars & @miyazaki_cork & @killarneygreatsouthern.”

Jesse and Justin have also shared photos at Dublin Castle and of the Bray to Greystones Cliffwalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Mikita (@justinmikita)

Jesse is in Ireland to film Elizabeth Bank’s upcoming movie Cocaine Bear.

The cast also includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Ray Liotta, and Alden Ehrenreich.