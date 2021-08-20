Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson lands in Ireland to film new movie

He's the latest celebrity to touch down on Irish soil

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson lands in Ireland to film new...

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is the latest celebrity to land in Ireland.

The American actor is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in the popular comedy series, Modern Family.

Announcing his arrival in Ireland, the 45-year-old shared a photo of him and his husband sitting on a plane wearing face masks.

He captioned the tweet: “Hellllllo Dublin, Ireland!”

Taking to Twitter again, Jesse asked fans to suggest things for him to do while he’s in Ireland.

He said: “Send all your Ireland recs, Twitter!”

The actor was also appreciative that the Irish weather was leaning in this favour.

Sharing a photo of the sunny blue sky, he wrote: “Dublin you’re being so sweet to me you even brought the ☀ for my arrival.”

The 45-year-old is here to film Elizabeth Bank’s upcoming movie Cocaine Bear.

The cast also includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Ray Liotta, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Jesse is the latest of a long list of celebrity actors to touch down in Ireland in recent months.

Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph spent almost three months here to film Disney’s Disenchanted in Dublin and Wicklow.

Florence Pugh is also on Irish soil, as she’s currently filming The Wonder in Co. Wicklow.

Another Hollywood star spotted in Ireland this week was Bill Murray, who was filming a new golf series.