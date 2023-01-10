Model claims Love Island 2023 star Haris Namani dumped her just WEEKS before the show

Model Courtney Hodgson has claimed Haris Namani dumped her just weeks before he was confirmed for the winter series of Love Island.

The 21-year-old is one of the ten singletons moving into a luxury villa in South Africa next week hoping to find love on the popular ITV dating show.

After Haris was announced for the series on the official Love Island Instagram account, Courtney rushed to the comment section to slam the TV salesman.

She wrote: “We were only at winter wonderland six weeks ago together with my family.”

In another comment, the 23-year-old added: “Biggest game player going, leaving me for a TV show and I called it from the second he left me.”

In response to the claims, ITV said: “All islanders entering Love Island are single and looking for love.”

It comes after Haris said in his pre-show interview that he has “never found love”.

The Doncaster native said: “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me. It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”

“I’ve never taken a girl home, I’m not going to say I’ve fallen in love until I’ve taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother.”

He added: “I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well. Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me.”

“I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARIS NAMANI (@haris_namanii)

