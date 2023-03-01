Mod Sun breaks his silence on shock split from fiancée Avril Lavigne

Mod Sun has broken his silence on his shock split from his fiancée Avril Lavigne.

The 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, proposed to the Sk8er Boi singer last March after over a year of dating.

Avril’s rep confirmed her split from her beau last week, but the news appeared to come as a surprise to Mod Sun.

His reps told Page Six: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Mod Sun has since taken to Instagram to address the split, writing: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…”

“I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.”

“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”