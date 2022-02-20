Ad
Missy Keating gets voted off Dancing with the Stars after first dance-off of the season

Missy Keating has been voted off Dancing with the Stars after first dance-off of the season.

The model, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Saturday, and her pro dancing partner Ervinas Merfeldas faced singer Erica Cody and her partner Denys Samson in Sunday night’s dance-off.

The influencer, who missed last weekend’s show after testing positive for Covid-19, received the fewest votes from the judges – meaning she was sent home from the competition.

Dancing with the Stars viewers took to Twitter to react to the bottom two, with many believing Erica and Missy did not deserve to be there.

One tweeted: “Sorry but disgrace to see two fabulous dancers like Missy & Erica in Dance-Off at this stage.”

Another wrote: “Ridiculous, the 2 in the dance off are good enough to win.”

Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday on RTÉ One from 6:30pm.

