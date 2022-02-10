Missy Keating ‘absolutely devastated’ as she’s forced to pull out of this weekend’s Dancing With The Stars

Missy Keating has been forced to pull out of Dancing With The Stars this weekend, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The model will miss Sunday night’s Dedicated Dance episode, which will see each dancer dedicate their dance to someone special in their lives.

The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly, said: “Absolutely devastated to announce that due to Covid, I won’t be performing on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday.”

“Dedicated Dance Night was something I really wanted to be part of. My dance was going to be in honour of my beautiful grandmother, Marie Keating, who I never got to meet,” she revealed.

“Those who know her cancer story, know she was taken from our family at an extremely young age, and this was my moment to be with her and dance for her. So, I’m heartbroken with the circumstances.”

“Please God I will be back on that dancefloor next week. I turn 21 next Friday so Ervinas and I have a super fun performance planned to celebrate it. Will keep you updated.”

There will be no elimination on this week’s show.

Dancing with the Stars airs this Sunday on RTÉ One from 6:30pm.