Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies aged 30 after falling from New York skyscraper

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has sadly died at the age of 30.

An NYPD spokesperson told E! News that the lawyer fell from a “higher elevation” of a 60-story building in New York City on Sunday morning, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added that the death of Cheslie, who lived on the ninth floor, appears to be a suicide, but said a medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss USA (@missusa)

Her family told Extra in a statement: “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.”

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheslie Kryst, JD, MBA (@chesliekryst)

Paying tribute to Cheslie, the official Miss USA Instagram account wrote: “The Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.”

“She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheslie Kryst, JD, MBA (@chesliekryst)