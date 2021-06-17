Miss Ireland Chelsea Farrell responds to rumours she’s going on Love Island

Miss Ireland Chelsea Farrell has responded to rumours she’s going on Love Island this summer.

The model has been quiet on her Instagram lately, which sparked speculation she’s quarantining in Mallorca before entering the Love Island villa.

However, the influencer has insisted she won’t be on the ITV2 series this year, despite being asked to audition.

Responding to the rumours on her Instagram Story, Chelsea wrote: “Just to clear up because my DMs are FULL of the same messages. I promise you guys I am not going on Love Island this year.”

“So many of you have your hopes up that I’ll be on your TV in 2 weeks time, but not this year. ”

The reigning Miss Ireland explained: “I’m genuinely just gone quiet on my page because I’m ran down at the minute and want time to get myself back on my feet. (Not because I’m quarantining in a sunny country like 100’s of you seem to think in my DMs)”

“The opportunity may have been offered, however it’s not something I have in my plan for the next few years.”

“I want to get my degree first, focus on working with Irish TV while I’m doing so, and then when I graduate we’ll see from there!”

Chelsea added: “I’m still very young, and I think it’s very important that I have a degree under my belt in a career I love, before I think about doing bigger TV shows like Love Island! Never say never, but just not this year.”

While Chelsea isn’t heading for the Love Island villa this summer, another Irish social media star has been linked to the line-up.