Miriam O’Callaghan to REPLACE Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show

The presenter has been self-isolating due to a 'persistent cough'

Miriam O’Callaghan is set to replace Ryan Tubridy to present The Late Late Show tonight on RTÉ One.

In a statement, the broadcaster said that Ryan is “staying away” as he still has a “persistent cough”.

Miriam said: “I’m delighted to be able to step in tonight and present the Late Late Show. We have to keep the show on the road. Best wishes to Ryan.”

Tonight, The Late Late Show will pay tribute to the men and women of Ireland’s National Frontline Services who have been bravely leading the fight to slow down and treat the spread of Coronavirus.

Following what promises to be a very special opening segment at the top of the show, viewers around the country will be invited to join in a collective round of applause for our frontline service heroes.

Global superstar Hozier will launch an emergency on-air appeal for the ISPCC and he will perform an exclusive set, live in studio.

Lee Duffy, a young, fit and healthy League of Ireland footballer, will talk about his harrowing experience when he contracted Coronavirus and was hospitalised.

Luckily, Lee has now made a full recovery and will be in studio to issue a plea to the young people of Ireland to heed warnings regarding social gatherings.

And Mrs Brown’s Boys stars Brendan O’Carroll and wife Jennifer Gibney will be talking via Skype link from Florida, and comedian Dara Ó Briain will join the show from London.

Plus former Irish Rugby International Brian O’Driscoll will also be on the show, as well as legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday March 27th 2020 at 09.35pm